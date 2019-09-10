Broncos’ concern over Bryce Callahan has them making calls

Getty Images

The Broncos were without cornerback Bryce Callahan last night, and they are apparently worried that absence might extend into the future.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have started calling agents of available cornerbacks, to try to add some depth.

Callahan, who was signed to a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason, was inactive against the Raiders. He had surgery on his broken left foot (fifth metatarsal) this offseason, and is apparently struggling with that. His foot was stepped on during a July 27 practice, and he hasn’t worked fully since.

“There’s a concern,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said.

“Oh yeah, injuries are always frustrating,” Callahan said, before saying he wasn’t allowed to talk about his injury.

Isaac Yiadom replaced Callahan in the starting lineup last night, and struggled early against the Raiders.