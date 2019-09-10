Broncos lose WR Tim Patrick to broken hand

Getty Images

The Broncos wide receiving corps took a hit in Monday’s loss to the Raiders.

Tim Patrick left the stadium with his left hand in a cast after Oakland’s 24-16 win and Mike Klis of KUSA confirmed on Tuesday that he broke it. Patrick is set for surgery to address the injury and is expected to miss in the neighborhood of six to eight weeks while recovering.

Such a timeline likely makes Patrick a candidate for injured reserve with the possibility of returning later in the season.

Patrick was undrafted in 2017 and made his way to Denver after stints with the Ravens and 49ers. He caught 23 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game last season.