Browns fan faces indefinite ban for throwing beer on Logan Ryan

Posted by Charean Williams on September 10, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns have indefinitely banned the fan who threw beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan during Sundays game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“This individual person’s action is not tolerated in our building as it is not reflective of our fan base or city,” the team said in a statement, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We are currently addressing the situation internally, along with NFL Security, and we believe we have identified the person involved. He will ultimately face an indefinite ban from FirstEnergy Stadium for the unacceptable behavior, which is in clear violation for our Fan Code of Conduct.”

The fan, who the Browns didn’t identify publicly, was wearing a Baker Mayfield jersey. He threw beer in Ryan’s face after Ryan joined a pick-six touchdown celebration in Tennessee’s victory over the Browns.

A day later, Ryan tweeted about the incident and tagged the NFL, NFLPA, Browns and Titans, writing, “They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?”

He also called for punishment for the fan during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” Ryan said Monday. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings. And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. . . .Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Browns fan faces indefinite ban for throwing beer on Logan Ryan

  3. Browns’ fans are tired of losing. Though, this doesn’t excuse the fan’s poor choice to do what he did.

  4. It’s a football game in a supposedly “hostile environment” Dawg Pound stadium and you jumped into the stands right in front of the guy -it’s just a watery light beer for cripes sake, these players already have on their uniforms sweat, blood, spit, snot, grass, mud etc. If snowflake Ryan doesnt like it then here is a genius idea for him: Players stay on the field and fans stay in the stands.

  5. I’m not saying the guy deserved a beer poured on him, but did you think Browns fans would give you flowers for celebrating a Pick-6 right at the seats?

    And on a side note imho – dude should suck it up and not be a delicate little flower. You make millions for playing a childs game in a sweat soaked uni. If a little beer thrown on you is going to hurt your feelings, perhaps you should consider another vocation.

  7. jleeblitzburgh says:
    September 10, 2019 at 6:31 pm
    I’m not saying the guy deserved a beer poured on him, but did you think Browns fans would give you flowers for celebrating a Pick-6 right at the seats?

    And on a side note imho – dude should suck it up and not be a delicate little flower. You make millions for playing a childs game in a sweat soaked uni. If a little beer thrown on you is going to hurt your feelings, perhaps you should consider another vocation.

    So because he makes millions of dollars it’s ok to have been thrown on him? Human decency and respect comes first.

  8. Does Ryan get suspended for going into the stands at a visiting stadium? It isn’t allowed for this reason.

  9. It’s called the Lambeau Leap because Packers players celebrate with the PACKERS fans in their home stadium. It’s not called Jump in the other teams stands and rub their noses in it. You get the respect you show others.

  11. Here’s a thought, don’t jump in the opposing teams stands, especially the dog pound with only 1 Titan fan nearby & the rest are Browns fans. Just common sense. Indefinite ban is a little extreme, it was just beer, just ban him for a few games.

  13. I don’t condone this type of behavior, but watch the video. They were practically asking for it by jumping in the dog pound and taunting the fans. I’ve seen a lot worse as far as fan behavior goes.

  14. Some people are disgusting. Just because someone makes a lot of money, has on a sweaty uniform, and happens to be celebrating right next to you, you think it’s OK to toss your beer on him? Oh, and then you have the nerve to call HIM a snowflake for not liking beer thrown on him when YOU’RE the one upset because they’re celebrating on your turf? How is he more of a snowflake than you are?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!