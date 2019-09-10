Browns fan faces indefinite ban for throwing beer on Logan Ryan

Getty Images

The Browns have indefinitely banned the fan who threw beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan during Sundays game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“This individual person’s action is not tolerated in our building as it is not reflective of our fan base or city,” the team said in a statement, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We are currently addressing the situation internally, along with NFL Security, and we believe we have identified the person involved. He will ultimately face an indefinite ban from FirstEnergy Stadium for the unacceptable behavior, which is in clear violation for our Fan Code of Conduct.”

The fan, who the Browns didn’t identify publicly, was wearing a Baker Mayfield jersey. He threw beer in Ryan’s face after Ryan joined a pick-six touchdown celebration in Tennessee’s victory over the Browns.

A day later, Ryan tweeted about the incident and tagged the NFL, NFLPA, Browns and Titans, writing, “They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?”

He also called for punishment for the fan during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” Ryan said Monday. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings. And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. . . .Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”