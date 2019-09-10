Bruce Arians believes Cam Newton still can throw deep

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton invited questions about his surgically repaired right shoulder after 37 of his 38 passes traveled less than 20 yards in the air.

Newton said after the loss to the Rams it was a function of decision-making rather than physical ability that kept him from going deep more.

His only attempt to travel more than 20 yards through the air went 26 yards. It was incomplete. His longest completion was 17 yards.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians doesn’t see an issue with Newton physically.

“I don’t think there is any doubt about it, or he wouldn’t be playing,” Arians said Tuesday when asked if Newton could make a pass of more than 20 yards, via David Newton of ESPN. “Yeah, he’s got all his tools. He’s ready to go.”

Arians quickly added, “I don’t want to find out in a game” if Newton can throw it over 20 yards.