Buccaneers bringing back Andrew Adams

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of last year’s most productive players.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers are re-signing safety Andrew Adams.

Adams led the Bucs with four interceptions last year, with three of them coming against the Panthers in December.

Coincidentally (or maybe not), he may get a chance to see the Panthers again Thursday night.

Adams wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, and signed with the Lions. He was let go in final cuts there, and the Bucs apparently got more interested in his services.