Chiefs releasing wideout Byron Pringle

The Chiefs are making a change at wide receiver, at a time when they’re without their best one.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs are waiving wideout Byron Pringle.

Pringle played three snaps of offense in last week’s win over the Jaguars.

Originally signed as an undrafted rookie from Kansas State, he spent last year on injured reserve.

They’ll get De'Anthony Thomas back from his one-week suspension this week. But they could probably use some experienced depth, given Tyreek Hill‘s clavicle injury, which is expected to keep him out an extended amount of time.

The Chiefs still have Sammy Watkins on the roster and he’s pretty good, along with rookie Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.