Cowboys waive Jordan Chunn, plan to elevate Chris Covington

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced they waived running back Jordan Chunn on Tuesday. The move leaves them with only two running backs on their roster — Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard — along with fullback Jamize Olawale.

The Cowboys have seventh-round choice Mike Weber on the practice squad. But since he has a knee issue, Dallas will add Darius Jackson to the practice squad to have another running back at practice, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Dallas is promoting linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad to take Chunn’s spot on the 53-player roster, according to Archer.

Covington, a sixth-round pick in 2018, was slowed by a shoulder injury for a part of training camp.

Chunn played 16 special teams snaps Sunday.