Daniel Kilgore: Disheartening to hear things being said about the Dolphins

Unanimous opinions can be hard to come by in the football world, but there’s really only one school of thought when it comes to the Dolphins in Week One of the 2019 season.

Their 59-10 loss to the Ravens featured shortcomings in every corner of the field and the fans who were in attendance voiced their displeasure with the product at various points during the game. Neither the roster nor the schedule offers much promise that things are going to be getting better anytime soon, so the Dolphins will likely be in for more booing and talk of tanking in the weeks to come.

Center Daniel Kilgore addressed that on Monday and admitted that it’s hard for players to be on the receiving end.

“I don’t know what they do in their lives,” Kilgore said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I don’t know what they do at their jobs. For us, being here every day and working our tails off. We put so much into it. It’s disheartening to hear the things being said. But you got to block it out. As a team we got to stick together, and encourage one another. It’s a long season. It’s one game. Hopefully we can stack up some wins, block everything out and stick together.”

The nature of the loss and the bleak outlook for the year to come led some Dolphins players to start looking for a way out of Miami. Kilgore responded to that by saying “if you don’t want to be here, I don’t want you here,” although any negative judgment implied by that message probably won’t be taken as a negative by any player who wants to move on.