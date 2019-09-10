DeSean Jackson trails only Jerry Rice in career touchdowns 50 yards or longer

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson showed once again on Sunday that he’s one of the greatest big-play playmakers in football history.

Jackson had touchdown catches of 51 yards and 53 yards on Sunday, helping the Eagles come from behind and beat Washington. And in the process he joined some very elite company in NFL history.

With those two touchdowns, Jackson now has 31 touchdowns of 50 yards or longer in his NFL career. Only Jerry Rice, with 36, has more. Jackson entered Sunday in a tie with Randy Moss, who is now third in NFL history with 29 career touchdowns of 50 yards or longer.

Jackson is now in Year 6 of making former Eagles coach Chip Kelly look like an idiot for getting rid of him. The Eagles are glad to have him back.