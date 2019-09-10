Former Raider Neiron Ball dies at 27

Getty Images

Former Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball has died at the age of 27.

Ball’s sister Natalie Myricks announced his death on Facebook. Ball was diagnosed with an arterviouvenous malformation in his brain while attending the University of Florida in 2011. The condition causes blood vessels to tangle and rupture. Ball was placed in a medically-induced coma last year after suffering an aneurysm and was later moved to a nursing facility.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Neiron Ball on September 10, 2019 at 4:15 am. The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations, and immense support of Neiron and his recovery. Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace,” Myricks wrote.

Ball was a 2015 fifth-round pick and played in six games for the Raiders during his rookie season. Our condolences go out to his family and friends on their loss.