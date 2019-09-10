Mackensie Alexander doesn’t need elbow surgery

Getty Images

Mackensie Alexander doesn’t need surgery, and the Vikings won’t have to make a roster move for him either.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings cornerback will not need surgery for his dislocated elbow, which means he should avoid going on injured reserve.

Alexander suffered the obviously painful injury in Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

While he could still miss some time, not being in a position where he needs an eight-week break is a good thing.

The Vikings still have three first-round picks at the position (Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Mike Hughes who is nearing a comeback from knee problems), so they’re deeper than most teams at cornerback.