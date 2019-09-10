Marcus Cannon’s shoulder injury not long-term

Getty Images

Lost in the thorough and complete beating they administered to the Steelers Sunday night was an actual concern for the Patriots.

When right tackle Marcus Cannon went down late in the game, it underscored their lack of depth on the offensive line. But there might be a silver lining.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Cannon left the locker room in a sling, but his injury isn’t considered season-ending or long-term in nature.

For those final eight snaps of the game, the Patriots moved left guard Joe Thuney out to tackle, but if Cannon misses time they might go with Korey Cunningham, who was inactive in the opener.

The Patriots made three trades for line depth during the preseason, after losing center David Andrews for the season because of blood clots. They ended up cutting one of them (Russell Bodine), but they might need to make some more moves to shore up a thin spot.