Marlon Mack leads all NFL rushers through Week One

AP

When running back Le'Veon Bell became a free agent, many said the Colts should pursue him. The easy response was this: They have Marlon Mack.

And Mack leads the NFL in rushing through the first week of the 2019 season. He has 174 yards, 124 of which came in the third quarter alone. He has a 46-yard lead over Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“The guys created such great holes for me, so all I had to do was just take care of the rest and get my job done,” Mack said after the game, via Colts.com.

Mack will make only $645,000 this season, a far cry from $13.125 million average paid to Bell by the Jets. Dollar for dollar, the Colts got a tremendous bargain.

The Colts ultimately lost the game to the Chargers in overtime, but Mack’s performance provides a reason for hope. The next challenge comes on Sunday when the Colts face the only team in the AFC South that won in Week One: The Titans.