Monday Night Football ratings way up from 2018 opener

Getty Images

Week One finished up with a pair of Monday night games and a lot of people tuned in to see the two matchups.

ESPN says that the doubleheader drew an 8.6 overnight rating, which is up 19 percent over the Week One doubleheader last year. It’s the highest-rated opening Monday night since 2015.

The opening game between the Saints and Texans saw a ratings spike of 24 percent over the Lions-Jets matchup that kicked off last year’s slate. Having two 2018 playoff teams playing the first game in New Orleans since the much-discussed NFC title game likely helped draw people in and the fact that the game was the most entertaining of the week kept them there.

Seeing the Raiders’ response to Antonio Brown‘s departure gave the late game a compelling storyline as well. The ratings for the matchup with the Broncos were up 10 percent over last year’s game between the Rams and Raiders.