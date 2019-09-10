Mychal Kendricks’ sentencing delayed again

Getty Images

More than a year after he pleaded guilty to insider trading, Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has still not been sentenced, and he won’t be sentenced any time soon.

Kendricks’ sentencing, which has already been delayed for nine months, was delayed again and is now scheduled for November 21, according to multiple reports.

The Browns released Kendricks last year after the insider trading charge, and the Seahawks signed him. He was suspended for eight games last season but was a starter in Seattle when available, and he started on Sunday as well. The continuing delays may allow him to finish the season before serving any prison time.

The charge Kendricks pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, but he is reportedly expected to get much less than that because he has cooperated with the investigation into his co-defendant, Damilare Sonoiki.