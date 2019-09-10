No wrap on Baker Mayfield’s right hand at Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays after Sunday’s loss to the Titans and left the stadium with his right hand and wrist wrapped, but it doesn’t look like there’s any problem lingering into this week’s work.

The team said those X-rays were negative and head coach Freddie Kitchens was unconcerned about Mayfield’s status on Monday, which were good signs followed by another big one on Tuesday. Mayfield took part in practice without any wrap on his hand or wrist and, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, was throwing well in individual drills.

The Browns don’t play the Jets until Monday night and therefore won’t issue an injury report until Thursday. Tuesday’s development makes it unlikely that Mayfield’s status is going to be in any doubt regardless of when that report comes out.

Ulrich also reported that safety Damarious Randall and linebacker Adarius Taylor were not on the field during the open portion of the practice. No reason has been given for either absence at this point. Runinng back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) were also out.