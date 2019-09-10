Packers Hall of Famer Al “Hoagy” Carmichael dies at 90

Getty Images

Al “Hoagy” Carmichael, a member of the Packers’ Hall of Fame, died Saturday in Palm Desert, California, Larry Bohannan of the Palm Springs Desert Sun reports. Carmichael was 90.

Carmichael was a first-round draft choice of the Packers in 1953 and later played in the American Football League, scoring the first touchdown in the history of the AFL.

He long held the NFL record for the longest kickoff return at 106 yards, a mark that stood until 2007.

Carmichael played for the Packers for six seasons before joining the AFL’s Broncos from 1960-61.

He caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Tripucka against the Boston Patriots on Sept. 9, 1960, which was the first touchdown in AFL history.

Carmichael played collegiately at USC, scoring the only touchdown in the 1953 Rose Bowl as the Trojans defeated Wisconsin 7-0.

Carmichael is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Pam and Stacy from his late wife Jan Carmichael, and two stepsons Darin Durkee and Bruce Durkee. He is preceded in death by his son Chris.