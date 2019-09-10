Patrick Mahomes outpacing every other quarterback, ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 10, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
No quarterback in NFL history has started his career like Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, Mahomes set the NFL record for the most passing yards by a player in the first 20 games of his career — and it was only Mahomes’ 18th game.

Mahomes now has 5,759 passing yards in 18 career games. The previous record of most passing yards through 20 career games was 5,613, set by Kurt Warner two decades ago.

This week Mahomes is likely to top 6,000 career yards in his 19th career game, and at his current pace he’ll likely be around 6,400 yards by the end of his 20th game.

Mahomes’ 53 career touchdown passes are also the most of any player in his first 20 games, and he should be up around 60 career touchdowns by his 20th game. It’s a long, long time away from talking about Mahomes breaking the NFL’s career passing records, but he’s starting his career at a pace unrivaled in NFL history.

18 responses to “Patrick Mahomes outpacing every other quarterback, ever

  1. Most QBs don’t walk into offenses like this when they first start. Combine that with the new rules and his talent it doesn’t surprise me.

  4. The rules have changed. You can’t hit QBs like you could before. Receivers can’t be hit like they could before. Passing yards have gone up league-wide as a result.

  6. We he’s obviously got it, but now he needs to work on getting a ring if he wants to be known as one of the best. I don’t want Mahomes to end up like Dan Marino having an awesome career but never winning the big one. Super Bowl or Bust this year.

  8. The NFL rules today favor big passing stats, from protecting the Quarterback, to pass interference in illegal contact with WR’s.

    Troy Aikman — HOF QB with 3 Super Bowl rings regularly threw 10-15 TD’s a SEASON. And only eclipsed the 20 mark one time in his 12 year career. This is 4 games or fewer in the modern era.

    My point is — the comparison is not linear. You’d need an analytics firm to try to create adjustment factors for historic stats, and even then- it’s impossible to know the true outcome for players simulating if they had the same rules of today back when they played.

  10. TWO THINGS:

    1. patrick mahomes has a loaded offense (All-Pro #1 wr, All-Pro tight end, All-Pro tackle)

    2. The nfl front office/corrupt nfl officiating love patrick mahomes.

    The nfl never would have called Andy Dalton’s
    game ending “fumble” a fumble if it was mahomes.

    OH… BY THE WAY… Andy Dalton passed for more yards (most yards in nfl – Week 1)
    WITHOUT A.J. Green and Joe Mixon.

  12. When he starts to rack up Superbowl’s let me know. That is the name of the game. Dan Marino was a great quarterback but never won the big one. So it’s always a little less.

  13. As a life long Chiefs fan,…it is scary how good he is. It also brings me more anxiety than I care for worrying about him getting hurt all the time. He can be a little reckless from time to time , but he’s just a kid. Hope he stays healthy and keeps entertaining this league as well as he does.

  15. packers291 says:
    September 10, 2019 at 11:46 am
    The rules have changed. You can’t hit QBs like you could before. Receivers can’t be hit like they could before. Passing yards have gone up league-wide as a result.

    ———————

    Very true. Not to take away from Mahomes, because he’s a great young player. BUT – what Warner did 20 years ago was much more impressive, given how different the game was.

  16. This is what happens when you sit your rookie on the bench to learn, coach them, and most of all – PROVIDE BLOCKING for them. The Jets, Bills, and Browns have a history of throwing rookies to the wolves in their first year, and the never provide blocking, they just provide receivers who cant catch the ball because the QB is always being chased or sacked. Then the QB becomes a journeyman. There are so many Mahomes that ended up on crummy teams who abused their talent

  17. He is currently the best quarterback and the scary thing is that he’s going to get even better. The only thing that can possibly holding him back is health and their defense. And his soon to be gigantic contract will take a chunk out of the talent pool in his team. KC is in win now mode and they better win quick!

