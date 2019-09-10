Patrick Mahomes outpacing every other quarterback, ever

Getty Images

No quarterback in NFL history has started his career like Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, Mahomes set the NFL record for the most passing yards by a player in the first 20 games of his career — and it was only Mahomes’ 18th game.

Mahomes now has 5,759 passing yards in 18 career games. The previous record of most passing yards through 20 career games was 5,613, set by Kurt Warner two decades ago.

This week Mahomes is likely to top 6,000 career yards in his 19th career game, and at his current pace he’ll likely be around 6,400 yards by the end of his 20th game.

Mahomes’ 53 career touchdown passes are also the most of any player in his first 20 games, and he should be up around 60 career touchdowns by his 20th game. It’s a long, long time away from talking about Mahomes breaking the NFL’s career passing records, but he’s starting his career at a pace unrivaled in NFL history.