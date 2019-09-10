PFT’s Week Two power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 10, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

1. Patriots (1-0; last week No. 1): It’s already feeling like 2007 all over again.

2. Chiefs (1-0; No. 2): No Tyreek Hill? No problem. No Patrick Mahomes? Big problem.

3. Eagles (1-0; No. 3): DeSean Jackson‘s return underscores just how stupid it was to get rid of him.

4. Cowboys (1-0; No. 4): Dak Prescott, Franchise Quarterback.

5. Rams (1-0; No. 7): It wasn’t pretty, but a win in Carolina is still a pretty big deal.

6. Seahawks (1-0; No. 6): We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt for now, but a one-point win over the Bengals at home in September doesn’t suggest that they’ll be heading to Miami in February.

7. Saints (1-0; No. 8): It’s been a long time since they’ve been 1-0.

8. Vikings (1-0; No. 11): The Vikings finally figured out how to best use Kirk Cousins. As little as possible.

9. Packers (1-0; No. 16): The “audible thing” provided good cover for the fact that the defense appears to be significantly improved.

10. Chargers (1-0; No. 10): Another close game, another win for the Chargers.

11. Ravens (1-0; No. 13): Save some of those points for when you play the actual NFL teams, Ravens.

12. Titans (1-0; No. 19): Consistency will be the key to consistently staying in the top half of the league.

13. Bears (0-1; No. 5): That “Be You” message on the play sheet needs to be changed to “Be Someone Who Can Score More Than Three Points.”

14. Steelers (0-1; No. 9): Addition by subtraction is still subtraction.

15. Colts (0-1; No. 14): Maybe Adam Vinatieri should have retired, too.

16. Browns (0-1; No. 12): 18 penalties doesn’t mean that the Browns lack discipline; it takes discipline to violate the rules that many times.

17. Jaguars (0-1; No. 15): Bad news — no Nick Foles. Good news — Gardner Minshew may have something. Best news — they don’t have to play the Chiefs every week.

18. Bills (1-0; No. 20): Bills fans should be contributing to Kaare Vedvick’s foundation.

19. Panthers (0-1; No. 17): Even team with a healthy Cam Newton can’t overcome self-inflicted injuries.

20. 49ers (1-0; No. 22): As long as they play a quarterback who throws more pick sixes than Jimmy Garoppolo, they’ll be fine.

21. Texans (0-1; No. 21): Unless the blocking improves, Deshaun Watson may want to start having his mail delivered to the sideline medical tent.

22. Raiders (1-0; No. 28): They should cut a key player every Saturday.

23. Bengals (0-1; No. 29): Andy Dalton went a long way toward ensuring that his run of underachievement in Cincinnati will continue beyond 2019.

24. Falcons (0-1; No. 18): $66 million doesn’t buy what it used to.

25. Broncos (0-1; No. 23): They’d better hope the Raiders have the best offensive line they’ll face this year.

26. Jets (0-1; No. 24): If they don’t make the playoffs, they won’t have to look far to figure out why.

27. Lions (0-0-1; No. 25): They say a tie is like kissing your sister. For the Lions, that tie was like getting your ass kicked by your little brother whose feet still dangle when he’s sitting on the toilet.

28. Cardinals (0-0-1; No. 31): If someone had told Tramaine Brock not to try to catch a pass with his face, they’d be 1-0.

29. Buccaneers (0-1; No. 26): Eight months of 0-0 is always better than when the games actually start.

30. Washington (0-1; No. 27): When up 17-0, it’s great to have a guy like Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson to churn the clock oh wait.

31. Giants (0-1; No. 30): Unless and until the offense runs through Saquon Barkley, the Giants won’t be winning many games.

32. Dolphins (0-1; No. 32): They wouldn’t lose to Clemson. But at least they’d try.

48 responses to “PFT’s Week Two power rankings

  9. 8. Vikings (1-0; No. 11): The Vikings finally figured out how to best use Kirk Cousins. As little as possible.
    ____________

    That snarky comment has some truth to it, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Vikings will win some games this year when Cousins throws more than 10 passes. When you’re up 28-0, there’s no point in showing the next week’s opponent any more than you have to. Should be a very interesting game this week.

  10. 9. Packers (1-0; No. 16): The “audible thing” provided good cover for the fact that the defense appears to be significantly improved.
    ___________

    It certainly is. And the offense appears to be significantly worse. That doesn’t seem to be much of a topic of conversation this week.

  12. Ok yea Dallas beat one of the worst teams in the league so let’s put them in the top 5. No problem. Can’t wait for that team to fall on their face when they find out how average Dak is. Hope they pay him 40 mill a year and destroy that franchise for years

  14. So the Ravens ain’t play an actual team but the Cowboys did hmmm even though Miami have 2 pro bowl db’s And another good one in Minkah but the Cowboy played a real team even tho that team left the Cowboy receivers wide open last time I check every NFL team is an NFL team

  15. If the Packers are going to move up seven spots because they won a close game against the Bears, why did the Bears drop eight spots? It appears you’re saying the Packers are good because they beat a good team, but the Bears are mediocre because they lost to a mediocre team. My head hurts trying to reconcile these things.

  17. Footballfan825 says:
    September 10, 2019 at 12:31 pm
    The Vikings are going to smash the pack this Sunday
    ___________________________________

    Ha, you’re out of your feeble purple mind. The best thing that could have happened to the Packers, was the Vikings winning big last week, just to over-inflate their egos and disguise the fact that there really isn’t that much great talent in Minnesota. No one can name more than about five of their players. LaFleur is likely to out-coach Zimmer badly, and all the pressure is on the Vikings, anyways. Should be fun.

  23. 27. Lions (0-0-1; No. 25)
    _ _ _

    So just below them at #28 is the Cards. And an (accurate) comment that if the DB had caught a sure INT, the Cards would have won.

    Yet NOBODY is saying that, had the refs not granted a timeout to a coach WHO WAS NOT THE HEAD COACH, the Lions run out that clock. No uproar about that huge officials gaffe, but hey, it’s the Lions, so no big deal..

  24. As a Seahawk fan for life. I will only say, i am a football fan and D. Brees rocks and has for years. well done legend.

  26. 23. Bengals (0-1; No. 29): Andy Dalton went a long way toward ensuring that his run of underachievement in Cincinnati will continue beyond 2019.

    ——

    I agree with the ranking. I’m also not the biggest fan of Andy Dalton. But, he played lights out on Sunday without AJ Green. Good ranking, bad justification.

  27. 1. Patriots…. great offense and defense
    2. Ravens…… see above
    3. Saints…… see above
    4. Rams…….. see above
    5. Packers….. Rogers has a defense
    6. Cowboys……contenders
    7. Vikings……not sold on Cousins
    8. K.C……… No Hill is a killer, defense lacking
    9. Eagles…… Wentz durability?? Comeback needed for Redskins??

    The rest won’t matter come January unless Watson survives until then.

  29. Cowboys are ranked high because they beat up on a 4 and 12 last place team??? Anybody care to explain??? And the Steelers are ranked way too high as well!!!

  32. Maybe, there is something we don’t know about AP? The coach wouldn’t be that clueless, would he???

  33. 9. Packers (1-0; No. 16): The “audible thing” provided good cover for the fact that the defense appears to be significantly improved.
    >>>>><<<<<<<
    It only provided cover for those easily manipulated and gullible.

  36. Andy Dalton throwing for a career-high 418 in Seattle in his 9th season is, I think by definition, over-achieving.

  37. The Eagles barely beat Washington (ranked 30 by you) and you rank them 3? Great logic!
    Based on week 1 here are the correct top 5 rankings.
    1. Patriots
    2. Chiefs
    3. Vikings
    4. Cowboys
    5. Rams

    Again, this is based on week 1. Seattle nearly lost to the Bengals at home…c’mon man!

  38. contaminatedthrillz says:

    September 10, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    Cowboys are ranked high because they beat up on a 4 and 12 last place team??? Anybody care to explain??? And the Steelers are ranked way too high as well!!!

    _______________________________________________________________________________

    The Giants were 5-11 not 4-12 and the Chiefs beat up Jacksonville who was also(5-11) last year so does that make them not worthy of a #2 ranking??

  39. As a Pats fan, I almost feel bad for the Dolphins as the Pats could score a 100 on them. Then I remember how petulant Shula and the rest of the “perfect season” guys are and get over it quick. Has any NFL team given up over 100 points in it’s first 2 games of the year?

  40. NFL, a game played by toxic masculine players but yet Gillette is ALL over those naming rights.Like when they would hand out free razor blade handles to the most toxic masculine people in the country, the United States Marines….hypocrites.

  41. 18. Bills (1-0; No. 20): Bills fans should be contributing to Kaare Vedvick’s foundation.

    _______________________________________________________

    Vedvick let them win the game as it happened. But that team suffered from some crazy bounce luck and first week mistakes. A fumbled snap that never reached the QB. A pick 6 that hit a WR in the chest at the ground and bounced straight up into a LBs hands. For as bad as the stat line looks, the Bills outplayed the Jets all day and in every phase. The kind of mistakes the Bills gift wrapped the Jets arent the kind of things that will happen regularly if at all again.The Bills might have something going on here………..as long as they give Devin Singletary the ball before the 4th quarter

  42. 16. Browns (0-1)
    23. Bengals (0-1)

    Bengals played without their best playmaker (AJ Green), on the road, and lost by 1 point on a controversial fumble call.

    Browns got run-ruled at home. Remember, the Browns added OBJ, but they subtracted their best lineman (Zeitler) and their most proven coach (Williams).

  44. 28. Cardinals (0-0-1; No. 31): If someone had told Tramaine Brock not to try to catch a pass with his face, they’d be 1-0.

    If someone would’ve not called a timeout at the worst possible time possible, the Cardinals would be 0-1. They are lucky to be 0-0-1

  45. redbird24 says:
    September 10, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    Pittsburgh still in Top 10?
    _____________________________

    Truth spoken.
    How is Pittsburgh even ranked in the top 20? They couldn’t score more than 3 lousy points against NE. Yet you have teams like the (21)Texans, Who barely lost to NO and (18)Buffalo, Who won their game and who’s Defense is top 3 in the league? The Bills Offense needs work, but they showed a heck of a lot more effort than Pittsburgh did vs New England.

  46. The Vikings finally figured out how to best use Kirk Cousins. As little as possible.

    >>
    Ding. Ding. That’s right!

  47. RussianBreadMaker says:
    September 10, 2019 at 12:29 pm
    To drop Washington two spots after they hung in there with the #3 team in the #3 team’s house… just doesnt make much sense to me.
    ——————————————————————————————

    Washington lost 35-17… Washington got a garbage touchdown and Dallas stopped pressing halfway through the 3rd quarter cause they were in control..

    Dallas is stacked on both sides of the ball.. Im not a huge Dak supporter but he threw for 404 yards and 4 TD’s with no picks.. and they were not dink and dunk plays.. He threw the ball down the field. Daks perfromace also came at a time that Zeke was not on the field every play, he only ran 13 times.. so dont say washington was stacking the box trying to stop the run, and if they were.. Dak still killed them.

    Dallas is loaded everywhere except the head coach.

  48. Avenging Cowboy says:
    September 10, 2019 at 1:10 pm
    Eagles barely got the by Redskins and are still rated higher than Dallas. Laughable.

    ——————————————————
    Most teams show rust coming out of the preseason, but it’s how you finish the game. Birds dominated the Redskins in the 2nd half in all phases, especially time of possession. That’s what championship teams do and that’s why they’re ranked #3.

