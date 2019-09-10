Seahawks waive cornerback Parry Nickerson

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks waived cornerback Parry Nickerson on Tuesday to create a roster spot for the addition of veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor to the roster.

Seattle had acquired Nickerson in a trade with the New York Jets during roster cut-down weekend. The Seahawks had sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Nickerson. He was inactive for the team’s opener on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor spent the offseason with Seattle before being released during cuts. He worked with the first-team defense at times in the nickel spot during training camp in a four-way battle that included Akeem King, Kalan Reed and rookie Ugo Amadi.

The Seahawks have an open spot on their practice squad after Washington signed cornerback Simeon Thomas off their practice squad on Tuesday. Nickerson would be an obvious candidate to end up on the practice squad if he clears waivers.