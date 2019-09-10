Steelers sign Jayrone Elliott, add Devlin Hodges to practice squad

Getty Images

After the Steelers agreed to trade quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars on Monday, there was word that they’d be re-signing quarterback Devlin Hodges after cutting him at the end of the preseason.

Hodges is returning to the organization, but he won’t be on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced that Hodges has signed to their practice squad and that another former member of the team has signed to the active roster. Linebacker Jayrone Elliott is back with the team after being cut along with Hodges at the end of August.

Elliott played 39 games for the Packers from 2014 to 2017. He has 47 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble over the course of his career. He had six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Steelers in the preseason.