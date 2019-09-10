Texans promote Alex McGough, waive Cornell Armstrong

Getty Images

The Texans promoted quarterback Alex McGough from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday. That likely means Jacksonville tried to re-sign McGough before trading for Josh Dobbs, and Houston didn’t want to lose him.

The Jaguars waived McGough on Aug. 30, leaving them with only Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. McGough signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Jacksonville, of course, lost Foles to a broken collarbone in the season opener.

McGough, who played at Florida International, entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Seahawks last year. He spent last season on Seattle’s practice squad, where he was coached by Texans quarterbacks coach Carl Smith.

The Texans cut cornerback Cornell Armstrong to make room for McGough.

Houston signed Armstrong last week after Miami waived him. The Dolphins made Armstrong a sixth-round choice in 2018.

He played 15 games last season. Armstrong played 83 snaps on defense and 268 on special teams as a rookie.