Texans release Aaron Colvin, sign Phillip Gaines

Getty Images

The Texans have cut cornerback Aaron Colvin after his rough start to the 2019 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. They signed Phillip Gaines to a one-year deal to replace Colvin on the roster.

He allowed two touchdowns in the loss to the Saints and was the cornerback who gave Ted Ginn Jr. an 8-yard cushion on the Saints’ final offensive play that set up Wil Lutz‘s game-winning field goal.

Colvin signed a four-year, $34 million deal, with $18 million guaranteed, during the 2018 offseason. He still has $7.5 million guaranteed for this year.

The Texans made him a healthy scratch in the postseason in January and then signed cornerback Bradley Roby and drafted cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. in the second round.

Gaines spent four years in Kansas City before playing seven games for the Bills and four for the Browns last season. He has played 52 games with 22 starts since entering the league as a third-round choice of the Chiefs in 2014.