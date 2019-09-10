Titans sign Hroniss Grasu, waive Dalyn Dawkins

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu is returning to the Titans, the team announced Tuesday.

Grasu spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Titans.

Tennessee waived running back Dalyn Dawkins in a corresponding move. Dawkins was inactive for the season opener.

Grasu, a college teammate of quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s at Oregon, previously spent time with the Bears, Ravens and Dolphins. The Bears made him a third-round choice in 2015, and he has played 17 games with 13 starts.

Grasu mainly worked at center, but he also has played guard. He will backup center Ben Jones.