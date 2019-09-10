Vic Fangio disappointed, but not discouraged by Broncos loss

Getty Images

The Broncos gave up a touchdown after a long Raiders drive to open Monday night’s game and then lost five yards on their first offensive play in a series of events that pretty much described the way the first half played out in Oakland.

Denver punted at the end of that possession and they punted again before the Raiders drove 95 yards for another score that allowed them to go into halftime up 14-0 in front of a raucous crowd. The Broncos would be more effective in the second half, but the result was never really in doubt as the Raiders all but iced the game when Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

After the loss, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio shared his message to his players.

“That I was extremely disappointed in the loss, but not discouraged,” Fangio said, via KUSA. “I think once we see some of the mistakes we made, or plays we didn’t make, that we can see that we can be better than we played tonight.”

One area the Broncos need to improve in is their red zone efficiency. Their first three trips to the red zone resulted in field goals thanks to sacks and a dropped pass in the end zone by wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. Cashing in one of those trips would have made a world of difference in what wound up as a 24-16 loss to open the season.