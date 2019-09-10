Vic Fangio on lack of pass rush: Raiders got it out quick

Getty Images

When the Broncos hired Vic Fangio as their head coach this offseason, a common response was that putting Von Miller and Bradley Chubb into his defense would lead to good results for the Denver pass rush.

That school of thought remained in session throughout the offseason and preseason, but the first outing for the Broncos defense failed to live up to expectations. Derek Carr was 22-of-26 for 259 yards and a touchdown in a 24-16 Raiders win on Monday night that saw the Broncos fail to record a sack or a hit on Carr.

On Tuesday, Fangio was asked why the team’s pass rush was so toothless in Oakland.

“They were getting it out quick, that was the main reason,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of the team’s website.

The Bears are next on the schedule for the Broncos and Fangio should have some keen insights into their offense after working as the team’s defensive coordinator last season. Finding a way to turn those insights into higher productivity will be the top priority for the Broncos this week.