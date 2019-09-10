Vikings re-sign Brett Jones, waive Brandon Dillon

Getty Images

The Vikings needed to make room for Josh Doctson last week, costing Brett Jones his spot on the roster. Jones’ departure lasted only a week.

Jones re-signed with the Vikings on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Vikings waived tight end Brandon Dillon in a corresponding move. He played seven offensive snaps in Sunday’s opener.

Jones will backup Garrett Bradbury at center. The Vikings had guard Pat Elflein as Bradbury’s backup last week in case of emergency.

The Vikings traded for Jones last August. He re-signed with them in April after Nick Easton left for the Saints in free agency.

Jones started three games for Minnesota last season.

Jones, 28, has played 44 career games with 17 starts, mostly with the Giants. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.