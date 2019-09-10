Yes, multiple players already want out of Miami

Getty Images

It made a stir on Sunday night. It’s been confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald echoes and elaborates on our report that multiple Dolphins players already have asked their agents to find a new team for them.

As Salguero explains it, players were surprised by a defensive game plan that triple-dog dared Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw, and that didn’t adjust once he put his tongue on the frozen flagpole.

Miami went into the game with no deep safety help, and Miami provided no deep safety help even after Jackson repeatedly exploited the flaw in the Dolphins’ defense. That failure to make a fairly obvious destruction has contributed to the perception that the coaching staff isn’t really trying to win.

The Dolphins get their next chance to change the narrative on Sunday, when the Patriots come to town. In other words, the Dolphins get their next chance to change the narrative the following Sunday, when the Dolphins play the Cowboys. In other words, the Dolphins get their next chance to change the narrative the following Sunday, against the Chargers.

In other words, the narrative probably won’t be changing for a while.