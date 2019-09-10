Yes, multiple players already want out of Miami

Posted by Mike Florio on September 10, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
It made a stir on Sunday night. It’s been confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald echoes and elaborates on our report that multiple Dolphins players already have asked their agents to find a new team for them.

As Salguero explains it, players were surprised by a defensive game plan that triple-dog dared Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw, and that didn’t adjust once he put his tongue on the frozen flagpole.

Miami went into the game with no deep safety help, and Miami provided no deep safety help even after Jackson repeatedly exploited the flaw in the Dolphins’ defense. That failure to make a fairly obvious destruction has contributed to the perception that the coaching staff isn’t really trying to win.

The Dolphins get their next chance to change the narrative on Sunday, when the Patriots come to town. In other words, the Dolphins get their next chance to change the narrative the following Sunday, when the Dolphins play the Cowboys. In other words, the Dolphins get their next chance to change the narrative the following Sunday, against the Chargers.

In other words, the narrative probably won’t be changing for a while.

  2. This is another rookie HC from the BB tree, how many of them have been any good? Not that one game is a barometer but does not seem to be trending favorably…..

  3. I still call this fake news. Armando Salguero has been circling the drain as a reputable Dolphins beat reporter ever since Edwin Pope passed away. Coaches coach, but the players still have to execute. Ok, so they dared a QB that had 5TD passes all of last year to throw. But what about the running attack on the first run of the game? Did the coaches tell the players to open that huge whole? I get that there is a coaches gameplan and the players need to follow it, but at the same time, the players need to execute on that game plan. Apply pressure, stop the run, cover a WR and don’t let him BLOW BY YOU on every play. Let the players want out…..they’re not going anywhere. Suck it up, buttercups

  4. When the going gets tough…We ask to be traded.

    My how times have changed. Changed too fast.

    Then: Pull yourself up by the bootstraps.

    Now: That would require effort. You got anything easier?

  5. What’s the record for four worst losses to start the season? I feel like they really have a shot at that record. Baltimore might have been the worst offense that they’re going to play.

  6. They are obviously trying to tank, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they do try go all out and win against the Patriots. Flores purposely kept everything vanilla because he was resigned to losing last week and has been focused on this Patriots game all off-season, ignoring the ravens.

  7. As Salguero explains it, players were surprised by a defensive game plan that triple-dog dared Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw, and that didn’t adjust once he put his tongue on the frozen flagpole.

    —————————————————-

    This analogy hurt my brain…

  9. The gameplan wasn’t the issue. I think most would want Jackson to prove he can throw. The problem is not making the proper adjustments after getting burned multiple times. With speed like Brown, I’d thought they would keep a safety over top and force him to make accurate medium throws as opposed to getting air under it and letting the receiver run under it.

