A.J. Green out of boot, progressing

A.J. Green probably wants in on the action, but he doesn’t want to rush himself.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, the Bengals wide receiver is out of his walking boot, after he suffered an ankle injury on the first day of training camp.

Green said he’s progressed to running on a gravity assisted treadmill, but didn’t want to put a timetable on a possible return to the field.

“Just making sure I don’t come back too soon and hurt it again,” Green said.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw for a career-high 418 yards in Sunday’s loss at Seattle, with former first-rounder John Ross picking up the slack on the receiving end.