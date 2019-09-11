Anthony Harris tabbed as NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Harrison Smith is the marquee name at safety for the Vikings, but his partner was the one in the spotlight after a 28-12 win over the Falcons in Week One.

Anthony Harris intercepted Matt Ryan in the first quarter to set up a Dalvin Cook touchdown run and he recovered a Devonta Freeman fumble in the second quarter that was followed by a Kirk Cousins touchdown run. Harris notched another interception of Ryan in the second half to kill a promising Falcons drive.

Harris also recorded five tackles and the entire package was enough for him to get the nod as the first NFC Defensive Player of the Week of the 2019 season.

Harris joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and started 17 games over his first four seasons. More performances like the one against the Falcons will get him close to matching that number this year.