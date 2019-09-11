Antonio Brown’s accuser plans to meet with the NFL next week

Getty Images

The NFL’s investigation regarding Antonio Brown will get started next week, when his accuser meets with the league.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Britney Taylor will meet with the NFL next week.

That’s the soonest she can do it, because she’s getting married in the interim, per Schefter.

Taylor’s lawyer has indicated that Brown’s accuser is willing to cooperate with the league. That’s a key ingredient in the question of whether and to what extent the league will discipline Brown, since the NFL has no power to compel non-employees of the league or its teams to provide information or other evidence.

The fact that Taylor won’t be interviewed until next week makes it more difficult to place Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list. But the Commissioner has broad powers in this regard, and if the league doesn’t want Brown to play this weekend, the league can easily make it happen.