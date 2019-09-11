Ben Roethlisberger: It’s not like we have to go back to the drawing board

Getty Images

The Steelers had a terrible opening night of the 2019 season as they lost 33-3 in New England.

It’s the kind of game that can make it feel like a team is on the wrong track, but that’s not the approach quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking. Roethlisberger said he told his teammates that “the sky’s still blue” and that moving forward is a matter of fixing individual problems rather than going back to square one.

“It’s not like all of a sudden we have to go back to the drawing board,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “Doing this, just scratching everything, crossing everything out. . . . It’s just, we all need to, starting with myself, play better. It’s nothing drastic on anybody’s plate. It’s just little things here and little things there.”

Roethlisberger said part of the process of fixing those little things is looking forward rather than assigning blame for what went wrong against the Patriots, although he did add that the “quarterback’s got to get better” for the Steelers to avoid more losses.