Bruce Irvin out, Greg Olsen questionable for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers will again be without veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, but they should have one of their key offensive parts back on the field Thursday.

The Panthers ruled Irvin out for Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers after he missed the entire week with a hamstring injury.

But tight end Greg Olsen was listed as questionable after he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. He’s listed with a back injury, and admitted earlier this week that playing on a short week wasn’t ideal for a player of his experience. But if he’s working today it’s fair to expect him tomorrow.

Safety Rashaan Gaulden is also questionable, and he was limited in practice today.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was removed from the report. He got a day off earlier this week for rest, and after 29 touches in the opener he deserved it. Rookie tackle Greg Little has cleared the concussion protocol, and has also been taken off the report.