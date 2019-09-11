Chargers concerned about Mike Williams’s knee

Getty Images

Tight end Hunter Henry isn’t the only one of Philip Rivers‘s receiving options dealing with an injury at the moment.

Henry is set to miss time with a tibial plateau fracture that the Chargers hope is not a season-ending issue and head coach Anthony Lynn said on Wednesday that the team is also concerned with an injury to wide receiver Mike Williams‘s knee.

“Absolutely. We signed a wide receiver. Just in case. Just don’t know,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

Lynn was referring to Anthony Johnson, who signed to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday. Johnson spent the summer with the Buccaneers.

Williams had two catches for 29 yards in the Week One overtime victory over the Colts. If Johnson is summoned to the active roster to fill in for Williams, he will join Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Geremy Davis and Dontrelle Inman.