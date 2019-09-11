Chargers hoping Hunter Henry can return

Getty Images

While a tibial plateau fracture ended a season for J.J. Watt, the Chargers are hoping tight end Hunter Henry can return from his.

Via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he was hoping Henry would be back before too long.

“We’re not putting him on IR,” Lynn said. “We’re hopeful to get him back.”

Lynn said Henry injured his left knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and came back to play in overtime.

“He came back in. No one knew he was hurt,” Lynn said. “Says a lot about his toughness.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Chargers are thinking it’s a four-to-six-week injury, which would mean they’d hold a roster spot for Henry.

The injury was to his left knee. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee, as well as ending 2017 on IR because of a lacerated kidney.

Lynn also said he hasn’t been in contact with Antonio Gates, but it’s too soon to know whether that specific bit of coachspeak has any meaning. Gates came back last year when Henry blew his other knee.