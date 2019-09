Getty Images

Chargers punter Ty Long had to do two jobs Sunday, so he won an award Wednesday.

Long was named AFC special teams player of the week after pulling double duty in their overtime win over the Colts.

He had to sub in for injured kicker Michael Badgley, and hit a 40-yard field goal and all three of his extra point attempts.

He also did his day job twice, placing both inside the 20.