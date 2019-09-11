Colts promote Rolan Milligan from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts have added a safety to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week Two game against the Titans.

The team announced that they have promoted Rolan Milligan from the practice squad on Wednesday. He fills the roster spot left open when the team placed wide receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve.

Milligan spent time on the Colts’ practice squad and active roster last year, but didn’t see any regular season action. He also spent time on Detroit’s active roster during the 2017 season without getting into any games.

Milligan had 18 tackles and a forced fumble for the Colts in the regular season.

The Colts also announced that they have signed running back Bruce Anderson III to their practice squad.