Dak Prescott named NFC offensive player of the week

Dak Prescott got a last-minute boost for the contract his owner calls “imminent.”

The Cowboys quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week for his performance in a win over the Giants.

Playing with a still-getting-up-to-speed Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott completed 25-of-32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

He also became just the third player in league history to record a perfect 158.3 rating with more than 30 pass attempts.

While the conventional wisdom is that the Cowboys can’t win consistently depending on his throwing as opposed to Elliott’s running, Prescott gave a glimpse of the possibility — and possibly put a few more bucks in his pocket.