Deon Cain: Now it’s time for me to step up for Colts

The Colts will be without wide receiver Devin Funchess for at least the next eight weeks after he broke his collarbone during last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and that will require the team to make some changes to their plans at receiver in the coming weeks.

One expected change is a bigger role for Deon Cain. Head coach Frank Reich said that the team likes Cain “for a lot of the same reasons” that they like Funchess, who signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason.

The 2018 sixth-round pick missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL last summer and caught two passes for 35 yards in his regular season debut. He feels ready for his new role in the Indianapolis offense.

“I’m capable of doing it all,” Cain said, via the team’s website. “It doesn’t really matter. I’m here just to make plays, so anything you need me to do, I’m able to do it. Now it’s time for me to step up and make plays.”

T.Y. Hilton remains at the top of the receiver group with Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers joining Cain as other options.