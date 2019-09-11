Drew Rosenhaus: Antonio Brown will be cleared

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
Last night, Antonio Brown‘s lawyer issued a written statement. On Wednesday, Brown’s agent spoke about the lawsuit filed on Tuesday against Brown, accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

“Antonio takes these allegations very seriously,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “He is a loving father [of] five children, including a daughter. I myself am a father and I have two children, two daughters, that I love very much, along with my wife. I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio. These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I’m very confident that his legal team has facts that will prove this.”

Rosenhaus emphasized that this is a civil matter, not a criminal matter. He also said that Brown had been anticipating the filing of the lawsuit.

“What I want to emphasize to everybody is please allow the situation to play itself out,” Rosenhaus said. “Antonio will cooperate. He will cooperate with the Patriots, with the NFL, with any investigation, with the NFLPA, and in time Antonio will be cleared. These allegations in the lawsuit are false. They are not true. They are absolutely not true.”

What advice is Rosenhaus giving Brown?

“I’m advising him to let the truth come out,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m advising him to concentrate on football. I’m advising him to cooperate with the Patriots, with the NFL, with the NFLPA. Antonio and I both strongly believe that these allegations are very serious. In no way to we condone any type of illegal conduct, misbehavior. None of that happened here. This is a money grab. I’ll repeat this, this is a money grab. In my opinion, this is a money grab.”

That portion of the comments echo last night’s statement: The accuser, in Brown’s view, is making a money grab.

Rosenhaus also pointed out that the latest allegations have “nothing to do with the current turmoil” surrounding Brown, from the frozen feet to the helmet issue to the fines in Oakland to potential wiretapping of Jon Gruden to Brown’s release from Oakland.

“Please keep in mind that Antonio denies these allegations,” Rosenhaus said. “He will have a full investigation. He will go through the legal process. And we will cooperate. And there are facts out there that will come to light that will establish that he is indeed not guilty of any of these accusations. This is a civil matter, and this is a proceeding where the accuser is seeking financial gain.”

Some would say she’s simply seeking compensation, not gain. Regardless, that’s for the court system to decide. In the interim, the NFL will have to decide how to handle Brown. The Patriots will have to address that issue, too.

72 responses to “Drew Rosenhaus: Antonio Brown will be cleared

  6. I am curious if the NFL decides to side step this current fiasco and instead go after AB under the personal conduct policy (Mayock incident). Frankly, it provides the result they want of eliminating AB as a distraction and gives them grands unrelated to the current lawsuit which still needs to “play out.”

  8. I don’t know what the difference between compensation and gain is…

    But 2 things can be true.

    This is a “money grab” AND Antonio Brown is a lunatic who is not worth the trouble.

    I wish the NE Patriots would get rid of him ASAP –

  20. So what you are telling me this is going to go to court! This isn’t going to be settled out of court with non discloses in place so no one will ever know what happened. FYI settling out of court with no admission of guilt does not mean he didn’t do it. It means a check has been written. So when this happens please don’t act like he was innocent because it was not determined in court he was without guilt, it was determined he was not guilt at the corner bank or wherever he keep this money. I have always said justice is not black or white it is green. The more green you have the better justice you get.

  23. Thank You for setting the record straight Drew! Antonio will be vindicated! It’s a shame there isn’t equal punishment for False Accusers.

  24. He also said that Brown had been anticipating the filing of the lawsuit.
    ———————————-

    So you knew this was coming and didn’t disclose it to the Patriots?

  26. Drew is really working hard for the money these days. I like the bit about mentioning that he and AB both have daughters. Putting aside whether the allegations are true, is it really necessary to add that detail as if it’s exculpatory?

  27. It’s a money grab no question about it. The only question is will Bill have the patience to wait it out, or will he cut his losses right now and move on

  28. Hmmm, the spin master at it again. Curious why he he didn’t mention anything about this to the Patriots last Saturday…he said they were anticipating this so they must have known prior to signing with the Patriots. BB and Kraft can’t be happy about this. Surprised they haven’t cut him already.

  30. The Pats may have been a little too quick to trade away Demaryius Thomas. With AB a 50-50 shot to never play a game for NE, and Josh Gordon always a risk to fail a drug test, a deep WR room could get shallow pretty quickly! I’d rather have Thomas as insurance this year than a 6th round draft pick next year.

  32. Patriots might as well hang on to him. The team drafted a murderer and the owner got caught paying for a happy ending, they got caught spying on other teams and deflating footballs, can Antonio really do anything to embarrass this team?

  33. I guess for 3% of his salary you have to go on tv and say whatever AB tells you to say…not sure if it’s true or not..and neither is Drew…good luck…

  37. Rosenhaus is well respected and a very good agent. However settling this quickly irrespective of guilt or innocence would be in the best interest of Antonio Brown and the New England Patriots!

  39. Think Drew is working hard for his money this week. Of course he’s supporting his client right now. I hope the NFL sit him down quickly, this guy is trouble any way you look at him.

  43. Drew Rosenhaus and Antonio Brown have shown the world they are men of their word through Hard Knocks and other media.
    Antonio is great at portraying himself as a victim. Drew must teach a class on this.

  44. Why won’t the police investigate…. If she was forcibly raped as she has stated, I would hope, when she decided to come forward, she would go to the police FIRST, then to civil court. I obviously don’t know what happened but I would feel better supporting her if she went to the police first….

  45. Got to give it to Drew. He never gives up. The AB Ship’s on fire and sinking fast. He’s busy with both hands with 1 on the fire extinguisher and 1 bailing out water.

  48. Funny how bird chest is involved in so many crazy issues, but NONE of them are HIS fault. Not one! He is always being taken out of context, or being held down, held back, unfairly treated, whatever! The Pats will rue the day they signed this clownshow. The distractions are only beginning!

  51. Rosenhaus emphasized that this is a civil matter, not a criminal matter. He also said that Brown had been anticipating the filing of the lawsuit.
    ———
    So being well respected family men, upfront and honest individuals, I’m sure both Drew and Antonio informed the Patriots UPFRONT about these allegations BEFORE the contract was signed.. right?

  54. Rosenhaus is not my favorite guy. But agreed what is he supposed to say? “My client is guilty and umm….”?

    I’ll say again though it doesn’t matter if it is civil or criminal, especially in rape cases where they are often he said/she said and of late, penalties are hardly justice.

  55. So did the Patriots know this when they signed him? If they did they have less integrity than I thought which was already none.

    And was Rosenhaus behind AB when he was behind Ms. Taylor doing his thing? Lol.

    Owners are partners with each other even though they’re competing against each other. AB screwed over the Steelers and Raiders and the Patriots are trying to take advantage to create a competitive advantage. Signing AB, even if there was no lawsuit creates negative publicity for the league and affects the integrity of the game. If I were one of the other owners I wouldn’t be very happy. Sometimes you need to do what’s right and not make decisions solely on talent.

  58. Funny, if I had daughters and they told me something terrible happened to them I’d believe them. And I couldn’t in good conscience represent someone who speaks to women and admits to doing what he did to her.

  59. I along with 99% of NFL fans are sick and tired of this guy. Every week it is something new with this guy, that is all we’ve heard throughout the course of the season. The NFL needs to pull their big boy pants up and handle this situation because it is taking over the league and slowly diminishing the NFL’s name. These players think they are above the league, rules don’t apply to them, and they should be idolized. Its a privilege to play in the NFL, and these guys are making it an embarrassment. The league needs to cut ties with those that don’t abide.

  61. Not only does she not go to the police or start a criminal complaint, but she files a civil suit and asks for $75,000 which after lawyer’s fees will be about $45k? There’s something wrong here because a guilty man would have paid that to make her go away. An innocent man would have stood on principle.

    He never denies doing the actions he just says it was a consensual relationship. It seem like all of her actions validate that. A man assaults you twice and you go back. He allegedly rapes you and you go back the next day unescorted to pick up your things. After he allegedly rapes you, you’re posting photos of him on your social media.

    Just doesn’t pass the smell test.

  62. Wait.. “AB was anticipating this”… what? He was anticipating this but you didn’t tell the Patriots about it?

  64. Ab has text pics and more of this young women trying to extort him.first she wanted him to invest in property her and her mom already own because they are in debt.now she cooks up this scheme.

  65. Did anyone see the disgusting texts he sent to the accuser? The accuser posted them online. He sounds like a big creep.

  66. “He is a loving father [of] five children, including a daughter.” – DR

    Of course there is the small matter of him at the very least admitting to consensual sex with another woman, while currently living with the mother of several of his children.

    I’m just wondering how his home life is right about now. Or is he hiding out in Tom Brady’s mansion?

  68. Read the emails. Pretty sure Brown is basically BRAGGING about sexually assaulting her in them…. Unless I’ve misunderstood the whole “masturbating onto women without their consent” thing all these decades.

  69. I’m curious why Rosenhaus thought he needed to make a statement. Whatever statement he makes everyone knows it’s biased in favor of Brown, so why bother?

  70. That’s because 5% of nothing is nothing right Drew or whatever your haul is. Speaking as a husband and father who has to take care of his family! Is’nt that more like it Drew??

  71. “He will have a full investigation. He will go through the legal process. And we will cooperate. And there are facts out there that will come to light that will establish that he is indeed not guilty of any of these accusations. This is a civil matter, and this is a proceeding where the accuser is seeking financial gain.”

    This is really all that needed to be said. People just need to let the process play out.

  72. Oh. Well if Rosenhaus is saying he’s innocent, there’s not need to go forward with an investigation. I mean, who could possibly be more honest and have more integrity than Drew Rosenhaus?

