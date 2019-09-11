Drew Rosenhaus: Antonio Brown will be cleared

Getty Images

Last night, Antonio Brown‘s lawyer issued a written statement. On Wednesday, Brown’s agent spoke about the lawsuit filed on Tuesday against Brown, accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

“Antonio takes these allegations very seriously,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “He is a loving father [of] five children, including a daughter. I myself am a father and I have two children, two daughters, that I love very much, along with my wife. I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio. These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I’m very confident that his legal team has facts that will prove this.”

Rosenhaus emphasized that this is a civil matter, not a criminal matter. He also said that Brown had been anticipating the filing of the lawsuit.

“What I want to emphasize to everybody is please allow the situation to play itself out,” Rosenhaus said. “Antonio will cooperate. He will cooperate with the Patriots, with the NFL, with any investigation, with the NFLPA, and in time Antonio will be cleared. These allegations in the lawsuit are false. They are not true. They are absolutely not true.”

What advice is Rosenhaus giving Brown?

“I’m advising him to let the truth come out,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m advising him to concentrate on football. I’m advising him to cooperate with the Patriots, with the NFL, with the NFLPA. Antonio and I both strongly believe that these allegations are very serious. In no way to we condone any type of illegal conduct, misbehavior. None of that happened here. This is a money grab. I’ll repeat this, this is a money grab. In my opinion, this is a money grab.”

That portion of the comments echo last night’s statement: The accuser, in Brown’s view, is making a money grab.

Rosenhaus also pointed out that the latest allegations have “nothing to do with the current turmoil” surrounding Brown, from the frozen feet to the helmet issue to the fines in Oakland to potential wiretapping of Jon Gruden to Brown’s release from Oakland.

“Please keep in mind that Antonio denies these allegations,” Rosenhaus said. “He will have a full investigation. He will go through the legal process. And we will cooperate. And there are facts out there that will come to light that will establish that he is indeed not guilty of any of these accusations. This is a civil matter, and this is a proceeding where the accuser is seeking financial gain.”

Some would say she’s simply seeking compensation, not gain. Regardless, that’s for the court system to decide. In the interim, the NFL will have to decide how to handle Brown. The Patriots will have to address that issue, too.