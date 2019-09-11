Eagles promote Craig James from practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles promoted cornerback Craig James from the practice squad Wednesday.

Philadelphia signed James to the practice squad Sept. 2 after the Vikings waived him a day earlier. James, 23, played three games for Minnesota last season.

The Eagles signed tight end Alex Ellis back to their practice squad after waiving him from the 53-player roster Tuesday.

Ellis played two offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the opener.

Philadelphia also released tight end Richard Rodgers from injured reserve with a settlement.

It makes Rodgers an unrestricted free agent.

The Eagles made their signing of defensive tackle Akeem Spence official, too.