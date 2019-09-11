Eric Weddle practicing, on track to play

Getty Images

Eric Weddle is practicing Wednesday, and Rams coach Sean McVay anticipates the safety playing Sunday.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I think he was asymptomatic, so he’s on track.”

Weddle was in concussion protocol after taking Christian McCaffrey‘s knee to his head, leaving him a bloody mess.

Marqui Christian replaced Weddle in the lineup.

Weddle, the team’s defensive signal caller, made six tackles in 25 plays before leaving.

The Rams have not released their practice report yet to show whether Weddle was a full or limited participant.