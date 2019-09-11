ESPN begins warning DirecTV customers that channels could go dark

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

If you have DirecTV, you may not have Monday Night Football next month.

ESPN has begun warning viewers that its channels could soon exit AT&T platforms, including the DirecTV satellite service.

As noted by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the spots began during Week One of Monday Night Football, and they have continued.

“We have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming,” ESPN told Ourand. AT&T had a predictably different view: “We’re disappointed to see The Walt Disney Co. put their viewers into the middle of negotiations.”

The viewers necessarily are in the middle of the negotiations; DirecTV wants to pay less and ESPN wants to be paid more and the rest of us think we’re already paying too damn much and just want our content without having to worry about not having it.

DirecTV has seen various outages in recent weeks, but the loss of ESPN channels during football season would spark an outcry from thousands of sports fans who may find themselves listening to Monday Night Football on the radio. And if that happens, both sides will be to blame.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “ESPN begins warning DirecTV customers that channels could go dark

  1. This happened with Dish Network this season with MLB games. Sucks not to be able to watch the team you paid extra for a channel to watch them on.

  7. Cable and Satellite providers are getting nervous. Their business models are collapsing. Live sports is one of the last thigs keeping them going.

    I long for a day when I’m able to (legally) stream out-of-market games at a reasonable price.

  8. There seems to be a generational divide when it comes to TV access. My generation see’s stealing TV/Movies as a crime. The two generations younger than mine see stealing TV Movies as something they are entitled to or fair game.

  9. I may not give a darn. However, it that bleeds into college football or if ESPN is just not available then it becomes an issue.
    My problem like many is why am I paying up the nose for the Food Network that is still showing repeat of Diners and Drive ins from 10 years ago. Its all their channels doing this and so were paying big bucks for thousands of repeat crapola that I am getting tired of.
    Maybe DTV should can some of these shows and spend more on ESPN etc so we at least get current stuff.

  11. Blame the NFL and caring for fans, not smart enough to allow fans to pay for the game they want to watch instead of all games. I cancelled Direct TV ticket two years ago and if they don’t want to show a game who cares.

  13. “DirecTV wants to pay less and ESPN wants to be paid more and the rest of us think we’re already paying too damn much and just want our content without having to worry about not having it”.
    ——————————————
    Well said Mike. We are paying too much yet these greedy corporations want to keep extorting even the last cent of the average Joe while their executives payments keep growing larger.

  14. Cut the cable long time ago. Do wish ESPN had an app I could pay $5 for instead of having to always use someone else’s password.

  16. Hey Dave W. u put here that AT&T canceled NFL network. Just to let u know I live in phila and I have direct tv. I still have NFL network. It might be related to the package u signed up for.

  21. I dropped DirecTV and Sunday Ticket after last season and went with Game Pass this year. It saved me $160 a month and I would encourage more people to do the same. It’s just not worth the prices these companies are gouging us with.

  22. The international Game Pass for NFL is incredible. Every game live or on demand. Red Zone Channel and All 22 access. NFL Network live with all segments and specials on demand. Unfortunately, you have to log in from outside the US (I’ll leave it at that).

    This is the future. We are just dealing with the pains of resistance from the incumbents.

  23. Do wish ESPN had an app I could pay $5 for

    They do. But it doesn’t include Monday Night Football. Lots of MLS soccer though. If you’re an MLS fan, it’s a great deal.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!