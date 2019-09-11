Former Cardinals Pro Bowler Billy Stacy dies at age of 83

Getty Images

Billy Stacy, who made the Pro Bowl for the Cardinals in 1962, died Tuesday, his alma mater, Mississippi State, announced.

The Cardinals made Stacy a first-round choice in 1959.

He played five NFL seasons, all for the Cardinals, and saw action in 58 games. He played offense, defense and special teams.

Stacy earned Pro Bowl honors in his third season after scoring touchdowns on a reception, a fumble return and an interception return. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt duplicated that feat in 2014.

Stacy earned All-America honors at Mississippi State, where he also was a two-time All-SEC quarterback. He earned two letters in track and three in football.