Former Steelers offensive lineman Sam Davis dies at 75

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Sam Davis was found dead on Tuesday after being reported missing from a personal care home in McKeesport, Pa.

Davis was 75 years old.

According to CBS 2, Davis was reported to be seen leaving New Life Care Personal Home around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning. He was later found deceased at the residence.

Davis, a member of four Super Bowl winning Steelers teams in the 1970s, was legally blind and suffered from dementia.

Davis played for the Steelers from 1967 to 1979 and appeared in 168 games for the team over that span at guard. His final game for the team was Super Bowl XIV on Jan. 20, 1980, which Pittsburgh won 31-19 over the Los Angeles Rams.