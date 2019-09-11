Freddie Kitchens wants watch rule applied consistently

Getty Images

In past years, a football coach would look at a football player wearing a watch during a game, grunt, and the watch would be gone. Nowadays, it doesn’t work that way — especially as to players making considerably more money than their coaches.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens addressed on Wednesday the decision of receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. to wear a watch on the field.

“I was not aware that he had the watch on,” Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “As long as they are going to enforce that with everyone, I am fine with that. Let’s just make sure we get it enforced with everybody.”

Well, there’s no one else wearing a watch during a game in today’s NFL. So, yes, it’s being enforced.

Via Cabot, Brown isn’t expected to be fined for his Week One uniform infraction, for reasons neither known nor apparent. It remains to be seen whether he’s fined for wearing it again, and whether game officials eventually tell him he can’t play unless he takes it off.

He should. Although OBJ gets unfairly criticized at times, he commits plenty of unforced errors and sometimes selects bizarre hills on which to die. Unless and until he provides a compelling reason for wearing a $189,500 watch (far “cheaper” than the $350,000 price tag previously articulated) during games, he should take the thing off.

Especially since, per Cabot, Beckham isn’t getting paid to wear the watch. And since Beckham paid for the thing himself.

Apart from everything else, he’s not a very good bad businessman. Beckham has provided plenty of free advertising for the watch brand this week — and all he has gotten in return is a hassle, a headache, and perhaps after Monday night a hefty bill from the league office.

So why do it? Because Beckham craves attention. But on his own terms, without any scrutiny or criticism.