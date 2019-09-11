Gareon Conley on the field at start of Raiders practice

Getty Images

All updates from the Raiders have been positive since cornerback Gareon Conley was strapped to a gurney and carted off the field during Monday’s win over the Broncos and Conley provided one of his own on Twitter Tuesday.

The good news continued on Wednesday. Multiple reporters at Raiders practice on Wednesday passed along word that Conley is going through stretches with the rest of the team during the open portion of the session.

Conley may not do much or anything more than that, but it’s undoubtedly a positive development that he’s well enough to be on the field in any capacity.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday that there was a chance Conley plays this week and that he’d know more on Wednesday. The answer to that practice activity question is likely to be a factor in any decision about the game against the Chiefs.