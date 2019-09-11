Hunter Henry suffers tibial plateau injury

Getty Images

Hunter Henry‘s star-crossed NFL career now has another hurdle.

The Chargers announced the fourth-year tight end suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in last week’s win over the Colts.

“Henry will continue to be evaluated, and the timeframe for his return has not yet been determined,” the team announced.

Of course, that’s the same injury that ended J.J. Watt‘s 20xx season, but it’s just the latest in Henry’s long list of problems.

He suffered a lacerated kidney late in the 2017 season, and suffered a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason.

Antonio Gates, 39, is still available if they want to drag him back again, as they did last season.