Ja’Wuan James’s knee injury not expected to end his season

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Broncos saw one of their biggest offseason acquisitions go down with a knee injury in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders and Wednesday brought an update that’s more positive than the worst-case scenario.

NFL Media reports that James’s knee injury is not expected to bring his season to an end. It remains unclear how much time that James is going to miss or if a stay on injured reserve might be in the cards.

Elijah Wilkinson replaced James in the lineup on Monday night.

James signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Broncos as a free agent. He spent the first five years of his career with the Dolphins.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Ja’Wuan James’s knee injury not expected to end his season

  1. After making James one of the highest paid RT in the game James getting injured in the very FIRST game of the season don’t instill much confidence, especially if he is out for any significant time over a week or two. That OL looked like trash for the entire game the other night against a pass rush that ranked 32nd in the NFL last year w/ just 13 sacks. Oakland’s pass rush isn’t that great at all but Denver’s OL made them look like the 2000 Ravens on MNF. That has to get better and quickly if Denver plans to win games this season, esp w/ Joe Flacco back there. Hopefully they were just out of sync due to not playing together in this offense before and they can show improvement come Sunday. Big up to James, praying for the dude hopefully he isn’t out for to much time.

  2. James was merely okay for Miami after being drafted a round too early. Consensus was he was a 2nd rounder coming out and Miami picked him in the 1st. I was shocked when he got paid like he did.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!