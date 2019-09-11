Joe Mixon day-to-day with ankle injury

Getty Images

An MRI on Bengals running back Joe Mixon‘s injured left ankle showed no severe damage earlier this week and that left the door open for him to be in the lineup against the 49ers this weekend.

The decision about whether that door will remain open won’t come for a little while, however.

Mixon said on Wednesday, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, that his ankle is feeling better and that he’s hopeful about playing on Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor labeled Mixon day-to-day and the team will surely manage his practice work this week in order to enhance the chances that he’ll be ready to go for Taylor’s home debut as their head coach.

Giovani Bernard would be the lead back for the Bengals in the event Mixon isn’t able to play.